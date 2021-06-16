Overview

Dr. Jon Divine, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Divine works at UC Health Orthopedics in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Florence, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.