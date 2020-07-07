Overview

Dr. Jon Dietlein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Dietlein works at Dietlein Eye and Laser Center in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.