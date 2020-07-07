Dr. Jon Dietlein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Dietlein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Dietlein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Dietlein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgetown office311 River Bend Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 930-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dietlein?
Great eye care provider!
About Dr. Jon Dietlein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811901887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietlein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietlein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietlein works at
Dr. Dietlein has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietlein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietlein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.