Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD

Pediatrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.

Dr. D'Andrea works at Heather Nichols, MD in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heather Nichols, MD
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D211, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-2818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2020
    I have been taking my children to Dr. D'Andrea for 25 years. He is thorough and takes his time with each visit. He is calm and respectful. He trusts mothers intuition and always takes the time to listen to what I think my children need. I have complete confidence in him and never hesitate to take his advice. After seeing another doctor for a few years due to insurance, when we returned to see him, he read through an extensive amount of paperwork that had been sent to him to get up to speed. He has always been there for our family. When we had a newborn taken to CHLA, he made sure that he was kept informed of her health as well as making sure that I and my family were coping with the situation. When the baby passed away, he took time out of his very busy schedule to attend her funeral. Despite a few moves and insurance changes, he is always our number one choice for a pediatrician.
    Kim J — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea works at Heather Nichols, MD in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. D'Andrea’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Andrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Andrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

