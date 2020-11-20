Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD
Dr. Jon D'Andrea, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been taking my children to Dr. D'Andrea for 25 years. He is thorough and takes his time with each visit. He is calm and respectful. He trusts mothers intuition and always takes the time to listen to what I think my children need. I have complete confidence in him and never hesitate to take his advice. After seeing another doctor for a few years due to insurance, when we returned to see him, he read through an extensive amount of paperwork that had been sent to him to get up to speed. He has always been there for our family. When we had a newborn taken to CHLA, he made sure that he was kept informed of her health as well as making sure that I and my family were coping with the situation. When the baby passed away, he took time out of his very busy schedule to attend her funeral. Despite a few moves and insurance changes, he is always our number one choice for a pediatrician.
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Andrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.
