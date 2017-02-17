Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Curry, MD
Dr. Jon Curry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Spectrum Health Mdcl Plmnry707 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-3001
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was incredibly anxious about having a vasectomy, to the point where I put it off for several years after having a consultation with a different physician. I finally made the call to go and see another physician (Dr. Curry) and I am thankful I did. I had the procedure done the same day as the consult and it went very well. He was both personable and skilled which really made the difference for me. We carried a conversation through the whole procedure and it was completed before I knew it.
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982702270
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center (GME)
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Indiana University (SOM)
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.