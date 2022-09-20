See All Plastic Surgeons in South Bend, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Chadwell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Chadwell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Chadwell works at Chadwell Facial Plastic Surgery in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chadwell Facial Plastic Surgery
    6301 University Commons Ste 380, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 280-4818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Acute Laryngitis
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Acute Laryngitis

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Acute Laryngitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Pulmonary Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jon Chadwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255380903
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
