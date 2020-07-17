Overview

Dr. Jon Bruce, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Bruce works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Cary, NC with other offices in Burlington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.