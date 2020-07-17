Dr. Jon Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Bruce, MD
Dr. Jon Bruce, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Elite Hands Physician Assistant Services Pllc160 Macgregor Pines Dr Ste 310, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (336) 395-8233
Alamance3344 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (919) 234-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I have never experienced a more pleasant experience as I have with Dr. Bruce. I literally feel as if I am his only patient due to the treatment I received from him and the incredible staff at WakeMed. His care, concern and knowledge are #1!
About Dr. Jon Bruce, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruce speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
