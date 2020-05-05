See All General Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
General Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jon Brown, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University- Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Sierra Vista Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie
    1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34952
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  Sierra Vista Hospital

Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallstones
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallstones

Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphangioma
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Testicular Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Trigger Point Injection
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Presbyterian Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings

    May 05, 2020
    I had to have my gallbladder removed quickly. Did not know of any doctor here because I am from Georgia so I went with Dr.Brown. I am so very impressed with Dr.Brown and his staff. His office personnel are compassionate and caring. His team at the hospital has great respect for him! I felt like I have the A team working on me. Dr.Brown is an amazing person and then an amazing doctor. Dr.Brown deserves all the respect I can give him. I am very happy with the whole team! Thank you Dr.Brown.
    Emily Abbott — May 05, 2020
    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598887010
    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania State Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University- Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, IA
