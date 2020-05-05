Dr. Jon Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Brown, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University- Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Treasure Coast Surgical Specialists - St Lucie1400 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 103, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 264-4732Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I had to have my gallbladder removed quickly. Did not know of any doctor here because I am from Georgia so I went with Dr.Brown. I am so very impressed with Dr.Brown and his staff. His office personnel are compassionate and caring. His team at the hospital has great respect for him! I felt like I have the A team working on me. Dr.Brown is an amazing person and then an amazing doctor. Dr.Brown deserves all the respect I can give him. I am very happy with the whole team! Thank you Dr.Brown.
About Dr. Jon Brown, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1598887010
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State Hershey Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Des Moines University- Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, IA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.