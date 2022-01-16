Dr. Jon Brillman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Brillman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Brillman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brillman works at
Locations
-
1
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 210-7997
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Brillman?
He saved my life. When everyone thought I lost the use of my legs for a lower spine problem, he founf blood clot in the thoracic region with an MR I he insisted in getting. He is a kind genius. May God bless him. Letizia Novarese
About Dr. Jon Brillman, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English, French
- 1598765372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brillman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brillman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brillman works at
Dr. Brillman speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brillman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.