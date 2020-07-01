Dr. Jon Bittrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Bittrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Bittrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bittrick works at
Locations
St Francis Physician Services Inc Dba Upstate2 Innovation Dr Ste 400, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
- 2 114 Hospital Dr # A-1, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
Upstate Cardiology408 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 235-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Bittrick, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134111727
Education & Certifications
- Baylor U
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr-Aurora Hlth Care
- Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittrick works at
Dr. Bittrick has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittrick.
