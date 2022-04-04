See All Plastic Surgeons in Orem, UT
Dr. Jon Bishop, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jon Bishop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They completed their residency with University of Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo NY|University Of Texas

Dr. Bishop works at Jon Bishop, MD in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jon Bishop, MD
    Jon Bishop, MD
700 W 800 N Ste 442, Orem, UT 84057
(435) 264-5592

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Delta Community Hospital
  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 04, 2022
    I chose Dr. Bishop because I know his family. Not the best way to pick a plastic surgeon. I was pleased with the face lift and neck skin reduction. They look great, considering my age. I also had him take the droop out of my eye lids top and bottom. The bottom lids drooped ,after the fourth visit taking five months of visits Dr. Bishop did a small (painful) stiches to the lower corner of my eyes. They now are almost where I would like them. I had him do all the procedures at one time, which may have been too big of an undertaking. I do recommend him for most surgeries but not eyes.
    Home town boy — Apr 04, 2022
    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609818616
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Buffalo NY|University Of Texas
    Internship
    • Erie County Med Center|Erie County Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

