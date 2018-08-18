See All General Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Jon Benner, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jon Benner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Benner works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Monterey County Surgical Assocs
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 649-0808

Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2018
    Dr. Jon Benner is a good doctor & surgeon, he was very kind and caring towards my family and I. In my experience, he repaired two hernias that day & did it very well, i highly recommend Dr. Benner.
    Felipe in Monterey, CA — Aug 18, 2018
    About Dr. Jon Benner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649241886
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mich Med Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Benner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benner works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Benner’s profile.

    Dr. Benner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.