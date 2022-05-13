Dr. Jon Auger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Auger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Auger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Auger works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates Ltd1111 Delafield St Ste 207, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 347-4639
-
2
Urology Associates Ltd2424 S 90th St Ste 304, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 328-8820
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auger?
Recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Dr Auger has been extremely helpful in walking us through this life event. At no time did we feel pressured or rushed to make a decision and he took a great deal of time explaining options to us, even strongly encouraging us to explore the other options prior to making a decision. Very thankful to have such wonderful care.
About Dr. Jon Auger, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225071475
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Med Coll of WI
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auger works at
Dr. Auger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Auger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.