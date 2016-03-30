Dr. Jon Adcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Adcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Adcock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Obgyn South PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 663-2569
Obgyn South PC224 1st St N Ste 100, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-2569
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
2012 I presented to Dr. Adcock not knowing if I would miscarry or not. One of the physicians in the ER referred me to him. Glory to God, He delivered a 7lb 3oz healthy baby girl. It was my first child. My water broke at 12am 6/10/13. My baby was delivered at 9:22p.m. Dr. Adcock stayed with me the whole time & delivered my girl. I developed preeclampsia. Dr. Adcock ordered my baby could stay with me. It may seem simple but preeclampsia is no joke. The small things carry big weight. Wonderful Dr.!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184688582
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
