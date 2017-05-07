Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jolita Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Jolita Burns, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Med College Of George.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
Capital Regional Womens Health2770 Capital Cir NE Ste 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-5589
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burns' office is very flexible about scheduling and understanding if you are running late, just call and touch base. Her staff is very welcoming and can give you very honest advice especially when it comes to family planning/birth control because they also go to Dr. Burns. I think its pretty incredible that she's still able to do everything just as timely as before considering that she is probably in great demand now.
About Dr. Jolita Burns, MD
- Pediatric Gynecology
- English
- 1245278563
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of George
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.