Dr. Jolita Burns, MD

Pediatric Gynecology
3.5 (33)
Dr. Jolita Burns, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Med College Of George.

Dr. Burns works at Capital Regional Womens Health in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Regional Womens Health
    2770 Capital Cir NE Ste 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-5589

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 07, 2017
    Dr. Burns' office is very flexible about scheduling and understanding if you are running late, just call and touch base. Her staff is very welcoming and can give you very honest advice especially when it comes to family planning/birth control because they also go to Dr. Burns. I think its pretty incredible that she's still able to do everything just as timely as before considering that she is probably in great demand now.
    Kyndra in Tallahassee, FL — May 07, 2017
    About Dr. Jolita Burns, MD

    • Pediatric Gynecology
    • English
    • 1245278563
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of George
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Capital Regional Womens Health in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    Dr. Burns has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

