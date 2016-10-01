Overview

Dr. Jolinda Caswell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Caswell works at Kettering Health Network in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.