Overview

Dr. Jolie Bourgeois, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Bourgeois works at SCHWARTZENBURG & SCHWARTZENBRG in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA and Greenwell Springs, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.