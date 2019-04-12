See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.

Dr. Johnson works at OUR LADY OF THE LAKE HOSPITAL in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Endocrinology
    5428 Odonovan Dr Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 300-1076
  2. 2
    LSU Healthcare Network
    3401 North Blvd Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 381-2755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypocortisolism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Panhypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Apr 12, 2019
    Stellar
    Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568485407
    Education & Certifications

    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Stanford University
    • Internal Medicine
