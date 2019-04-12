Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Endocrinology5428 Odonovan Dr Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 300-1076
-
2
LSU Healthcare Network3401 North Blvd Ste 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 381-2755
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jolene Johnson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.