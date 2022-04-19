See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Utah School of Medicine

Dr. Hardy works at University Orthopedic Specialists in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopedic Specialists
    1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 321-9850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Before choosing Dr Hardy, I had done extensive research on surgeons and different types of TKA. We discussed all decisions, together and at length, and I felt 100% confident I had the best surgeon. 6 days ago, Dr Hardy performed my Total Knee Replacement (TKA) at the Oro Valley Surgery center. Arriving at 5.15a I completed final paperwork then was placed in the pre-op room at 6.00a, where a team of 3 nurses (amazing people) got me ready for the surgery. At 7.00a I was in surgery (asleep at this point), next thing I know it is 9.30a and I am waking up in recovery. At 10a with my nurses help I was walking to the bathroom. By 11a I was back in my car (not driving myself) with a new knee! Two days later I had my first Physio appointment, and It is still a week until my stitches come out, but I am able to walk unassisted around the house. Dr Hardy was beyond excellent from beginning to end (effective listening, empathetic as well as highly skilled), I am so grateful!
    Keith A — Apr 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jolene Hardy, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah School of Medicine
