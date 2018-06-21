See All Rheumatologists in Easton, PA
Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Zelaznicka works at Jolanta Zelaznicka MD in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jolanta Zelaznicka MD
    41 Corporate Dr Ste 102, Easton, PA 18045 (610) 252-0515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 21, 2018
    I have a litany of health issues; therefore I have many specialists. I am not too trusting of docs for various reasons such as the lead to my cancer. There are only a few that I really trust & I hate the Porto system for lack of patient/doc confidentiality. Dr. Z is wonderful! She is helpful, takes me seriously, is compassionate & caring, & treats me with dignity. She refers me to docs when needed. My only negative is that sometimes when she’s behind, she’s quick, but I understand! ??
    Lila Metz in Pen Argyl , PA — Jun 21, 2018
    About Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720047442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Templ Univ
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jolanta Zelaznicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelaznicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelaznicka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zelaznicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelaznicka works at Jolanta Zelaznicka MD in Easton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zelaznicka’s profile.

    Dr. Zelaznicka has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelaznicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelaznicka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelaznicka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelaznicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelaznicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

