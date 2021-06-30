Dr. Jolanta Sobotka-Czarnecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanta Sobotka-Czarnecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jolanta Sobotka-Czarnecki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1311 S Linden Rd Ste C, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki?
You need to update the office address online info.
About Dr. Jolanta Sobotka-Czarnecki, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1952418410
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- McLaren Regl Med Ctr-Mich St U
- Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki speaks Polish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobotka-Czarnecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.