Overview

Dr. Jolanta Sobotka-Czarnecki, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.