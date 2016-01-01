Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulpa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kulpa works at
Locations
Pediatric Hematology & Oncology621 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jolanta Kulpa, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1811959893
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kulpa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulpa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulpa has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulpa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulpa speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulpa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulpa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulpa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulpa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.