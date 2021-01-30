Dr. Jolanda Denham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanda Denham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jolanda Denham, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denham?
I saw Dr. Denham as a third opinion for my daughter. She was recommend by a friend that loves her and her daughter is being treated by Dr. Denham. They have seen her roughly 3 years (I believe) I felt Dr. Denham was very direct, but was caring, kind, took her time with us, and gave me honest feedback. It turned out her opinion was identical to the other 2 doctors we had previously seen.
About Dr. Jolanda Denham, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225094162
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denham has seen patients for Constipation and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.
