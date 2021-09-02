See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Joi Lucas, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joi Lucas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. 

Dr. Lucas works at NEMOURS CHILDREN HOSPITAL in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children Specialty Care
    1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr Lucas takes the time to talk with my 13 year old daughter not just discussing her care with me, on her level and not as such if this is a new diagnosis for her. She addresses each and every question, always asking if my daughter has any other concerns or questions before we leave. Our daughter had her first surgical experience ever, and we are so grateful it was with Dr Lucas. She kept her calm before surgery, came and updated my husband and I with her findings but wanted to return to check back on our daughter. She calls us personally to check on how she is doing. Dr. Lucas is epitome of a pediatric care specialist.
    Mary Royer — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joi Lucas, MD
    About Dr. Joi Lucas, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1194976621
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joi Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at NEMOURS CHILDREN HOSPITAL in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

