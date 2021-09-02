Dr. Joi Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joi Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joi Lucas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
Nemours Children Specialty Care1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (407) 650-7715Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lucas takes the time to talk with my 13 year old daughter not just discussing her care with me, on her level and not as such if this is a new diagnosis for her. She addresses each and every question, always asking if my daughter has any other concerns or questions before we leave. Our daughter had her first surgical experience ever, and we are so grateful it was with Dr Lucas. She kept her calm before surgery, came and updated my husband and I with her findings but wanted to return to check back on our daughter. She calls us personally to check on how she is doing. Dr. Lucas is epitome of a pediatric care specialist.
About Dr. Joi Lucas, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1194976621
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
