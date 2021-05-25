Dr. Edappully has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johny Edappully, MD
Dr. Johny Edappully, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Family Medical Center PA3416 Olandwood Ct Ste 207, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Edappully has been my family doctor for at least 25 years. I've got absolutely no complaints, instead I've got complete trust in his ability to work with me and properly guide me in matters regarding my health. He is knowledgeable, kind, practical, willing to talk and explain things, and truly cares about his patients. He has my full support and appreciation.
About Dr. Johny Edappully, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053489336
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edappully accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edappully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edappully speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edappully. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edappully.
