Overview

Dr. Johny Ardeljan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Vidant Duplin Hospital.



Dr. Ardeljan works at Wilmington Health Cardiology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.