Dr. Alencherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johny Alencherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johny Alencherry, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Alencherry works at
Locations
1
Medoville Inc.12821 OAK HILL AVE, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0300
2
Fulton County Medical Center214 Peach Orchard Rd, Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233 Directions (717) 987-0095Tuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8150
4
Meritus Pulmonary Consultants1823 E Main St Ste A, Waynesboro, PA 17268 Directions (717) 762-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Fulton County Medical Center
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, personable, truly cares about his patients
About Dr. Johny Alencherry, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alencherry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alencherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alencherry works at
Dr. Alencherry has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alencherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alencherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alencherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alencherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alencherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.