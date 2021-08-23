See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Johnson Wong, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johnson Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Wong works at Allergy Asthma Associates in Boston, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Associates PC
    8 Hawthorne Pl Ste 104, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 742-5730
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-3850
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1 Washington St Ste 202, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 239-3688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Johnson Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1659362820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

