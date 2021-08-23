Overview

Dr. Johnson Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Allergy Asthma Associates in Boston, MA with other offices in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.