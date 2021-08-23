Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Overview
Dr. Johnson Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Associates PC8 Hawthorne Pl Ste 104, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 742-5730
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3850Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1 Washington St Ste 202, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-3688
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I have been with Dr. Wong for nearly 30 years and if it weren't for him, I would probably be in a dier condition. Waiting to see his nurse practitioner who I love, is worth the time. They have been exceptionally helpful in treating my multiple conditions and treatment plans. Dr. Wong has gone beyond the expectations in diagnosing and prescribing for my health problems. Coming from a distance to my appointments is not always easy considering the Boston traffic, but they are always accomodating when I am late for an appointment. It is true that sometimes I wait for a considerable time to be seen, but this works both ways and the wait is not exceeding for the medical expertise that I receive. I feel that they have gone beyond in helping to treat my multiple conditions and for this, I am extremely Thankful.
About Dr. Johnson Wong, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1659362820
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.