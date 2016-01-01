Dr. Johnson Ukpede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ukpede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnson Ukpede, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnson Ukpede, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ukpede works at
Locations
Delta Spine and Pain Clinic12000 Richmond Ave Ste 270, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 741-3243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Johnson Ukpede, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760704068
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ukpede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ukpede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukpede works at
Dr. Ukpede has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukpede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ukpede has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukpede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukpede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukpede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.