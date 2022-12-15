Overview

Dr. Johnson Kay, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Kay works at Unlv Medicine-Cardiology And Pulmonology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.