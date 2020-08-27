Dr. Johnny Wu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Wu, DPM
Dr. Johnny Wu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Tri County Podiatry1585 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-1919
Tri County Podiatry P A340 Heald Way Ste 100, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 259-1919
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Wu is extremely knowledgeable, caring, and kind. I trust his diagnosis and plan for treatment and he always takes time to discuss any questions or concerns . I have gone to him for over a decade and I feel so grateful to be his patient. He has a great personality and is easy to communicate with . I highly recommend him. He has a a beautiful , meticulous, and comfortable office environment and everyone is so pleasant and helpful. He is the Best.
About Dr. Johnny Wu, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
