Dr. Johnny Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Wong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond7497 Right Flank Rd Ste 520, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 453-9658
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong has been my families' pulmonary doctor for over 20 years. He treated my Dad, my Mother, my daughter and me. He is kind, takes his time and explains what's wrong and what can be done to correct it or at least improve. He is a wonderful, caring doctor. J
About Dr. Johnny Wong, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922024769
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Med College Of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
