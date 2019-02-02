Overview

Dr. Johnny Wong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.