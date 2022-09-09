Dr. Johnny Won, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Won, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Won, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Milton Hall2365 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 740-1860
Buford Office3425 Buford Dr Ste 350, Buford, GA 30519 Directions (678) 708-4260
Lawrenceville Office600 Professional Dr Ste 120, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 206-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment with Dr ontime. Dr Won and Dr Tyler very friendly and excellent service Both Drs. are great .........Also if you ask questions online they reply fast . 100 % satisfy . Also staff are friendly and place is very clean .
About Dr. Johnny Won, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1164492203
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- Naval Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
