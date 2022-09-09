See All Otolaryngologists in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Johnny Won, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johnny Won, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Won works at Ear, Nose & Throat Institute, Newnan Ga in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Buford, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milton Hall
    2365 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 740-1860
  2. 2
    Buford Office
    3425 Buford Dr Ste 350, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 708-4260
  3. 3
    Lawrenceville Office
    600 Professional Dr Ste 120, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 206-2662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Appointment with Dr ontime. Dr Won and Dr Tyler very friendly and excellent service Both Drs. are great .........Also if you ask questions online they reply fast . 100 % satisfy . Also staff are friendly and place is very clean .
    Raul fong — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Johnny Won, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164492203
    Education & Certifications

    • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
    • Naval Medical Center
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
