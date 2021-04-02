Overview

Dr. Johnny Swiger, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. Swiger works at Ochsner Women's Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.