Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD

Dermatology
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD is a dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. Dr. Stewart completed a residency at University Of Ok College Of Med. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    2121 E 21st St Ste C, Tulsa, OK 74114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-2261
  2. 2
    Claremore Womens Clinic
    1222 N Florence Ave Ste C, Claremore, OK 74017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-2261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Community Care Network
  • Elderplan
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Johnny Stewart, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730157439
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Ok College Of Med
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
  • Univ of OK Coll of Med
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 106 ratings
Patient Ratings (106)
5 Star
(100)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
