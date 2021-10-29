See All General Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (218)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Serrano works at Precision Surgery and Advanced Vein Therapy in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Surgery and Advanced Vein Therapy
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 504-8859
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
Hemorrhoids

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Ameriben
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 218 ratings
    Patient Ratings (218)
    5 Star
    (195)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 29, 2021
    After suffering with a hernia for nearly three years I found Dr. Serrano’s practice. He is extremely experienced and explained everything to me. Got me into surgery less than a month after my first consult. Surgery went smoothly and everything happened the way he told me it would. Dr. Serrano and his staff were amazing and took outstanding care of me. If you need hernia repair you will be making a good choice trusting Dr. Serrano and his team.
    About Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1578547857
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Medical University
    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Wilkes University
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serrano works at Precision Surgery and Advanced Vein Therapy in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Serrano’s profile.

    Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    218 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

