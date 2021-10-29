Overview

Dr. Johnny Serrano, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Serrano works at Precision Surgery and Advanced Vein Therapy in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.