Dr. Johnny Perez, MD
Dr. Johnny Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Southern Surgical604 N Acadia Rd Ste 406, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-2524
Abbeville General Hospital118 N Hospital Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Directions (337) 892-6972
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Perez removed multiple masses has in my groin area. I was very please with out come. His office & patient advisory rooms are VERY clean. Dr Perez is a VERY friend person & has great bed side manners. Although I'm sadden to say today I noticed a new mass has grown. I have a lot of trust in Dr Perez & will be calling his office again to schedule another appt for surgery to have Dr. Perez remove this new mass that has grown. Kudos to Dr. Perez & his wonderful staff!
About Dr. Johnny Perez, MD
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.