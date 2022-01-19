See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Johnny Peet, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnny Peet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Peet works at Woodlands Gynecology & Aesthetics in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Gynecology & Aesthetics
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 390, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 273-9053
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2022
    From the moment you meet Dr. Peet, he inspires confidence that he really knows his stuff. He also knows other things that make a HUGE difference in the total wellness of his patients. I can be stubborn sometimes with doctors because I've been in my body for over 60 years -- so I've learned a lot about what works and doesn't work for me. In the case of Dr. Peet, however, I listen to him and follow his recommendations, and I'm feeling more and more like my younger self again.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Johnny Peet, MD
    About Dr. Johnny Peet, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477641322
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott And White Mem Hospital
    Internship
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M Health Science Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Peet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peet works at Woodlands Gynecology & Aesthetics in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peet’s profile.

    Dr. Peet has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Peet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.