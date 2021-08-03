Dr. Johnny Miles Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Miles Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Miles Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Miles Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Sanders Clinic for Women PA1041 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8754
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles Jr?
Dr Miles has the best bedside manners. He is deeply concerned for his patients. My family history had a lot of breast cancer and other cancer. He made our ins company do a $3000 test on me to make sure im not a canadite.. Really sweet kind hearted. And Cindy Kelly does my mamagraham. Sweetheart lady.
About Dr. Johnny Miles Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487677514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles Jr works at
Dr. Miles Jr has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.