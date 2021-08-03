Overview

Dr. Johnny Miles Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Miles Jr works at Sanders Clinic For Women PA in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.