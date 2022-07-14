Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnny Mai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Mai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Mai works at
Locations
Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Town Center9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-1001
Allergy & ENT Associates20631 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 453-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with Dr Mai! Really kind and informative, patient with my questions, great surgical result from my FESS surgery, overall great experience!
About Dr. Johnny Mai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.