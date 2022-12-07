See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westchester, IL
Dr. Johnny Lin, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (122)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnny Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2302
    Central DuPage Hospital Outpatient Services
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 505, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 632-6377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Difficulty With Walking
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Heel Spur
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Pathological Spine Fracture
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Very pleasant
    Pauline yuen — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Johnny Lin, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447206677
    Education & Certifications

    • Campbell Clinic
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnny Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

