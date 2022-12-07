Overview

Dr. Johnny Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Rockford and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.