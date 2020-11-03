Dr. Johnny Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
New York Heart Associates PC35 E 35th St Ste 1CD, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-0888
-
2
Bowery Center Inc84 Bowery # 5, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 925-8183
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Johnny Lee is a gift from the universe. He is beyond smart; his knowledge of cardiology is simply incredible. This doctor is truly interested in finding what is truly best for each patient. His professional actions are that of a “medical-detective”. He does not practice cookie-cutter medicine. Dr. Johnny Lee is a very moral individual. I totally trust him (highly unusual for me to allow anyone to have this status in my life). He actually cares about his patients. He has compassion for his patient; but, he goes well beyond compassion and empathy, and strives to make his patient well. And he really listens to what his patient has to say. He is incredibly high-tech, but he has good old-fashion values. Dr. Lee can easily make one feel good about doctors again. By the way, with doctors, I’m hard to please and not easily impressed; but, I have to give credit where credit is due. Actually, this guy is even better than what I described.
About Dr. Johnny Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1811950454
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Murmur and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.