Dr. Johnny Kovoor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Kovoor works at St Josephs Family Health Center in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.