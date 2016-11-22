Overview

Dr. Johnny Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Jones works at Champaign Dental Group in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Texarkana, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.