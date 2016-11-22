Dr. Johnny Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Christus St Michael Hh1400 College Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 791-1110
-
2
Christus Physician Group2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 410, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
East Texas Border Health Clinic1205 E 35th St, Texarkana, AR 71854 Directions (870) 216-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is amazing. As a first time mom I was worried my whole prenancy and he addressed every worry. He was patient, and got me in any time I needed to be seen.
About Dr. Johnny Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1417958042
Education & Certifications
- Confederate Mem Med Center|Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.