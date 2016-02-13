Dr. Jones III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnny Jones III, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Jones III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Jones III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC10915 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 747-2828
-
2
Gp Anesthesiology3292 Mountain Dr Ste A, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions (404) 294-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones III?
Dr. Jones is very professional, with superb bedside manner. He is very thorough and makes you feel comfortable during examination.
About Dr. Johnny Jones III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235397308
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones III works at
Dr. Jones III has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.