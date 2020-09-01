Overview

Dr. Johnny Jada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jada works at Johnny N Jada MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.