Dr. Johnny Howton, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Howton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Howton works at
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Colon-Rectal/GNS7110 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 754-1522
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very good about talking about procedures and options. My surgery to remove 1/3 of my Colon went extremely well. Still have the Rx for pain but never had enought pain to need it.
About Dr. Johnny Howton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790733038
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howton works at
Dr. Howton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Howton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howton.
