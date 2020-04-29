Overview

Dr. Johnny Gates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Gates works at JOHNNY L GATES MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.