Dr. Johnny Gates, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Gates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Johnny L Gates MD655 W Illinois Ave Ste 136, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 941-7467
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gates has provided excellent care for 3 generations of my family. My grandmother was under his care first then my mother and now myself. I am thankful for his supportive staff and feel safe in their care. My health journey is becoming more stable because of Dr. Gates and his medical team.
About Dr. Johnny Gates, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790853133
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.