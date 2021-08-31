Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgical Services3201 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 248-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duncan dis carpel tunnel on both of my wrist. He & his staff are exceptional. All arm, neck & shoulder is gone. Outpatient surgery care was uneventful. No swelling, no pain. His anesthesiologist is spot on - no hangover effects after surgery. Best experience I've ever had on any type of surgery. Actually got a thank you card signed by JD & his nursers wishing a speedy recovery. Never had that before.
About Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790771095
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
