Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Duncan works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Medical Group Neurosurgical Services
    3201 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 248-5255

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital
  • Jackson County Memorial Hospital

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Deformities
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Adult Brain Tumor
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Broken Neck
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Disorders
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
Coma
Degenerative Scoliosis
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Tumor
Malignant Neoplasm of Head
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pinched Nerve
Pituitary Tumor
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Shunts
Skull Base Tumor
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hematoma
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Traumatic Spine Disease
Work-Related Injuries
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Travelers
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr Duncan dis carpel tunnel on both of my wrist. He & his staff are exceptional. All arm, neck & shoulder is gone. Outpatient surgery care was uneventful. No swelling, no pain. His anesthesiologist is spot on - no hangover effects after surgery. Best experience I've ever had on any type of surgery. Actually got a thank you card signed by JD & his nursers wishing a speedy recovery. Never had that before.
    Peggy — Aug 31, 2021
    Neurosurgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1790771095
    University Of Arizona University Medical Center
    Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Johnny Duncan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. View the full address on Dr. Duncan’s profile.

    Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

