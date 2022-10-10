See All Neurosurgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Delashaw works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5561
  2. 2
    Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Metairie
    4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 503-7001
  3. 3
    Tulane Neurosurgery - Slidell
    995 Robert Blvd # 1, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 265-7524
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
About Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831107309
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of Virginia
Medical Education
  • University of Washington School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Stanford University
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Johnny Delashaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delashaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Delashaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Delashaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Delashaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delashaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delashaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delashaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

