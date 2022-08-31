Dr. Johnny Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johnny Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Johnny Chung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
-
1
Sacred Heart Hospital421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 437-2378
-
2
Aesthetic Surgery Associates250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a fellow plastic surgeon, I hope this review will help you feel comfortable with Dr. Chung if you are considering him for your surgical care. I was fortunate to be a plastic surgery resident in training under Dr. Chung for many years. I can honestly say he is the most gifted cosmetic surgeon I have ever worked with or known. He is meticulous and OCD about detail and his outcomes are second to none. You will not find better. I recently had family treated by him and the outcomes were amazing. He truly is a doctor's doctor. Doc
About Dr. Johnny Chung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932188620
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
