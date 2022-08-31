Overview

Dr. Johnny Chung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Chung works at Practice in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.